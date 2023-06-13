Schroders PLC Wealth Management Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the latest of our deep dives into our separate businesses. We last did a Wealth Management deep dive in October 2021, so there's plenty of happening since then, the business has been performing very well, and the idea today is that we get into the detail of each of those businesses.



I will be joined on stage during the course of the morning by Mary-Anne Daly, who will give us a presentation on Cazenove; David White, who will do a presentation on Benchmark; and Mark Duckworth, who will give us a deep dive into Schroders Personal Wealth. And then we'll come back on stage at 10:00 and take questions, both from the room and online. And if we run past 10:30, we'll keep on going to make sure we've answered all the questions.



Before we start, I just wanted to set the scene about our strategy. As you all know in this room, wealth is a really important part of our strategy to invest to grow. It's something we've been investing in consistently, and I just want to just give you the