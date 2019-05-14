May 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

James Redfern - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



Okay. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. My name is James Redfern from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I'm pleased to introduce our next speaker, Mr. Graham Kerr, the CEO of South32. Graham has been with South32 since the company was spun off from BHP in 2015. And prior to that, Graham was the Chief Financial Officer of BHP. Graham, thank you for your time.



Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Nice. Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. It's great to be presenting at the global metals mining and steel conference once again. As we approach our fourth anniversary, I will take you through our current portfolio, including the improvements we are making to our operations and the progress we have made in reshaping it as we work to grow value per share.



As always, I draw your attention to the important notices on Slide 2.



At South32, we are focused on sustainably improving our operating performance to capture higher margins while maintaining