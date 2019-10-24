South32 Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 02:30AM GMT

Karen Joy Wood - South32 Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to South32's 2019 Annual General Meeting. My name is Karen Wood, and it's my great pleasure to chair today's meeting. Before we get underway, Nicole Duncan, our Company Secretary, will take us through the emergency procedures. Nicole?



Nicole Duncan - South32 Limited - Chief People & Legal Officer and Company Secretary



Thank you. Good morning. Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at South32. Please take note of the emergency exits, which are located at the rear of the ballroom. In the event of an emergency, you will hear a beeping sound, which is an investigation signal. Please remain seated. The next sound you will hear is a whooping sound, which is the evacuation signal. Please remain calm and make your way to the nearest exit. Hotel staff will direct you to the meeting point at Langley Park at the bottom of Hill Street. Staff will advise when it is safe to return to the hotel.



The use of recording devices, cameras