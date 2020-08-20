Aug 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our financial results conference call for the year ended June 30, 2020. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our 2 Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Mike Fraser.



Before we get started, I'd like to talk about our safety performance. We were deeply saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Duncan Mankhedi Ngoato, following an accident of Ifalethu Colliery at South Africa Energy Coal in May. We undertook a detailed investigation and the learnings from this have been shared across our operations to help prevent a similar tragedy occurring again.



For