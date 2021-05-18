May 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Kerr, CEO. Please go ahead.
Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the time for our call today. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief External Affairs Officer, Kelly O'Rourke. And after some brief introductory remarks, we will open the call for questions. As you would have seen yesterday, we announced the divestment of South Africa Energy Coal to Seriti Resources is now unconditional, and we expect to complete the transaction on June 1. Exiting thermal coal is a transformative milestone for South32. With fewer operating sites and reduced head count, we are a significantly simpler company.
Today, we have released our update on our business and strategy going forward, including a plan to halve our carbon emissions by 2035. We are optimizing our business with a strong focus
South32 Ltd Business and Strategy Update Transcript
