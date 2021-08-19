Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our financial results conference call for the year ended June 30, 2021. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; and our Chief Operating Officers, Jason Economidis and Mike Fraser. I'll give a brief summary before handing back to the operator for questions.



For people who are interested, there is a short video summary of our FY '21 financial results available on our website. But I'll start by saying that this has been a challenging year for everyone as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt globally. Our focus has been on keeping our people safe and well, maintaining safe and reliable operations, and supporting our communities. Despite these challenges, I was