Oct 14, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
(presentation)
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the South32 Sierra Gorda Acquisition Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Kerr, CEO. Please go ahead.
Graham Kerr - South32 Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call to discuss this morning's announcement of our conditional agreements to acquire 45% interest in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile. For those of you who are interested, there is a short video available on our website.
On today's call, I'll be joined with our Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich; our Chief Development Officer, Simon Collins; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Brendan Harris.
Before we get into the questions, though, I'd first like to start with some opening remarks. I'd like to draw your attention to the investor pack we released, which is also on our website, and I'll refer you to some of those pages. I've always said from day one that M&A needs to be opportunistic.
