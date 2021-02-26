Select Harvests Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael Andrew Iwaniw - Select Harvests Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Select Harvests' 2020 Annual General Meeting.



I'm Michael Iwaniw, Chairman of Select Harvests Limited. I'll be chairing today's AGM with the assistance of Brad Crump, Chief Financial Officer and Company Sector of Select Harvest; and Paul Thompson, our Managing Director. Both Paul and I will be making presentations today, following which, Paul Brad, myself and my fellow directors will be happy to answer your questions before overviewing the company's resolutions.



This presentation will be recorded and uploaded on to the Select Harvests website.



Joining me today in this virtual annual General Meeting are your directors, Michael Carroll, Fred Grimwade, Nicki Anderson, Fiona Bennett and Guy Kingwill.



Please note the disclaimer and the basis of preparation of this presentation.



Today, I'll provide you with an overview of our 2020 financial performance, our current and future strategy and our overall company and marketing outlook.