Dec 18, 2019 / NTS GMT

Kohei Morikawa - Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good evening, everybody. This is Morikawa, and I'm President and CEO, Showa Denko K.K. I would like to thank you for your precious time despite your busy schedule to attend this briefing. Showa Denko announced its midterm business plan, The TOP '21 in December 2018 last year. This name indicates our aspiration that we will reach the summit on the top of the mountain we are now climbing in 2021, which is the last year of the current midterm plan.



As of 3 p.m. today, December 18, 2019, we announced our intention to tender offer Hitachi Chemical Company Limited. This announcement indicates our intention to challenge our higher mountain together with our new body, our historical new step. If I may, I would like to explain the matter using the materials we have distributed to you.



First, I will explain the SDK's management philosophy and vision. Then I will explain the outline and the major points as well as strategic values in the tender offer we announced.



First, allow me to share the history of Showa