Q3 2019 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Motohiro Takeuchi

Showa Denko K.K. - Corporate Officer, CFO, GM of Finance & Accounting and Director



Good evening. I am Takeuchi, CFO of Showa Denko. Thank you very much for your continued interest in our business performance. I'd like to walk you through the results of the third quarter FY2019. Please turn to Page 2.



The number of consolidated subsidiaries was 63 with 9 new consolidations and 4 exclusions from the end of the previous year. As for new consolidation, in the first half, an LED manufacturing subsidiary in Electronics segment, SHOKO Electronics, was added. Within the coating material business, which was included in Chemicals segment in July, the Industrielack AG ILAG Group that we acquired in July and GMM Group that was acquired in 2016 were added as a part of 8 companies as consolidated