Q2 2020 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kohei Morikawa

Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Motohiro Takeuchi

Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Kohei Morikawa - Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us. This is Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko. Thank you for joining us for the financial results briefing.



Page 2 shows the content of today's briefing. Special factors of this year include drastically lower production in graphite electrodes business due to the reduced steel production, impact of COVID-19, lower naphtha prices and others. In addition, there were onetime expenses related to the integration of Hitachi Chemical. Due to these content of the first half financial results and full year forecast is tough, but we will try to quickly realize the integration effect of Hitachi