Q3 2020 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

Motohiro Takeuchi - Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



Good evening, everyone. I'm Motohiro Takeuchi, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for your continued interest for the business performance of our company. And I'd like to express sincere sympathy for those who are affected by novel coronavirus and those who are in the severe living environment due to the spread of COVID-19.



I will explain the results of the third quarter of fiscal year ending in December 2020. Please turn to Page 2.



As for consolidated subsidiaries, former Hitachi Chemical changed into Showa Denko Materials as of the 1st October. And with this, subsidiaries increased by 91 to 152 companies. Equity method applied companies increased by 2, with Showa Denko Materials-related companies to 13.



