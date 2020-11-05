Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Motohiro Takeuchi
Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director
=====================
Motohiro Takeuchi - Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director
Good evening, everyone. I'm Motohiro Takeuchi, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for your continued interest for the business performance of our company. And I'd like to express sincere sympathy for those who are affected by novel coronavirus and those who are in the severe living environment due to the spread of COVID-19.
I will explain the results of the third quarter of fiscal year ending in December 2020. Please turn to Page 2.
As for consolidated subsidiaries, former Hitachi Chemical changed into Showa Denko Materials as of the 1st October. And with this, subsidiaries increased by 91 to 152 companies. Equity method applied companies increased by 2, with Showa Denko Materials-related companies to 13.
Q3 2020 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...