Showa Denko KK Business Strategy Meeting Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Kohei Morikawa - Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to you all for joining us for today's briefing session despite your busy schedule.



With the integration of Showa Denko and Showa Denko Materials, we seek to create a hybrid advanced material company that possesses both midstream materials technologies and downstream application technologies and we will compete globally with the portfolio that I will elaborate on today.



Having that in mind, I announced a long-term vision for the newly integrated company. To explain our ideal state as a newly integrated company, President Hisashi Maruyama of Showa Denko Materials is with us today.



Mr. Maruyama, would you comment upon the announcement of the long term vision?



Hisashi Maruyama - Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Maruyama of Showa Denko Materials. Thank you very much for joining us today.