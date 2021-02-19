Full Year 2020 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 19, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Kohei Morikawa

Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Motohiro Takeuchi

Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



Kohei Morikawa - Showa Denko K.K. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Morikawa, President and CEO of Showa Denko. Today, thank you very much for joining our financial results meeting despite your busy schedule.



This slide shows contents of briefing. In addition to 2020 results and the forecast for 2021, let me walk you through the state of core growth businesses and stable earnings businesses, which will be a key growth driver to recover from COVID-19 impact. And both are part of 4 portfolios that I described in the long-term vision announced on December 10 last year and overview of major businesses, progress of long-term vision, integration with Showa Denko materials and contribution to