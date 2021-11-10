Q3 2021 Showa Denko KK Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 10, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Motohiro Takeuchi

Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Motohiro Takeuchi - Showa Denko K.K. - CFO, Managing Corporate Officer & Representative Director



Good evening, everyone. I am Motohiro Takeuchi, CFO of Showa Denko. Thank you for your continued interest in the business performance of our company. I will explain the results of the third quarter in fiscal year ending in December 2021.



Please turn to Page 2. Let me start with the overview of the third quarter 2021 financial results with the overall initiatives, business environment and the results in July to September period.



First, sales and operating income in the third quarter, excluding the Aluminum segment affected by the business transfer, increased by JPY 15.9 billion and JPY 0.1 billion from the second quarter, respectively.



Second, while shares of semiconductor-related products in the third