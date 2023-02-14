Feb 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hidehito Takahashi

Resonac Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Hideki Somemiya

Resonac Holdings Corporation - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



Hidehito Takahashi - Resonac Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Takahashi, President and CEO of Resonac. In today's business results meeting, as CEO of the company, I present the current priority issues, and CFO will present the financial results.



On January 1, 2023, former Showa Denko and Showa Denko Materials, former Hitachi Chemical, were consolidated and Resonac was born. The company named Resonac comes from the combination of resonate and C for chemistry. Our intent for a co-creative chemical company to provide solutions through co-creation and the connection with all stakeholders is reflected in the company name.



