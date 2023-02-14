Feb 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hidehito Takahashi
Resonac Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director
* Hideki Somemiya
Resonac Holdings Corporation - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director
=====================
Hidehito Takahashi - Resonac Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director
Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Takahashi, President and CEO of Resonac. In today's business results meeting, as CEO of the company, I present the current priority issues, and CFO will present the financial results.
On January 1, 2023, former Showa Denko and Showa Denko Materials, former Hitachi Chemical, were consolidated and Resonac was born. The company named Resonac comes from the combination of resonate and C for chemistry. Our intent for a co-creative chemical company to provide solutions through co-creation and the connection with all stakeholders is reflected in the company name.
Full Year 2022 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
