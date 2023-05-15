Q1 2023 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

May 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hideki Somemiya - Resonac Holdings Corporation - Managing Corporate Officer, CFO & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Resonac Holdings Corporation. Thank you very much for your continued interest in our business performance. I'd like to present the financial results of the first quarter FY 2023. Please turn to Page 2. There are 2 key takeaways. First is a summary of the first quarter business results. And the second is the forecast for the full year of FY 2023. In the first quarter FY 2023, net sales decreased JPY 9.1 billion year-on-year.



Operating income decreased to JPY 25 billion to the loss of JPY 9.2 billion. This is mainly due to the sluggish business in semiconductor and electronic materials segment caused by diminished demand in hard disk media and semiconductor material and the disposal of inventories and inventory write-downs in hard disk media business. Excluding sales and income from ISOLITE GmbH, which was divested in FY 2022, based on the ongoing businesses, net sales decreased by JPY 5.8 billion and profit decreased by JPY 24.8 billion year-on-year.

