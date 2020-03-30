Q4 2019 Medicine Man Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by Medicine Man Technologies at this time. In addition, other risks are more fully described in