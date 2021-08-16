Q2 2021 Medicine Man Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast for Schwazze. We are being hosted by Justin Dye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Nancy Huber, Chief Financial Officer.



Following the presentation, management will take questions submitted via the web link found on Schwazze's Investor Relations website and in the earnings press release.



I would also like to remind you that management's prepared remarks and answers to your submitted questions may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The words expect, anticipate, could, estimate, believe, potential, will, should, project and similar expressions as they are related to Schwazze anticipated events, outcomes and results are such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated by Schwazze at this time.



Additional information on such risks and uncertainties is available in Schwazze's earnings