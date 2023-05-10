Q1 2023 Medicine Man Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Schwazze first-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Ms. Jobin, you may begin your conference.



Joanne Jobin - IR.INC - IR



Greetings and welcome to the 2023 first-quarter conference call and webcast for Schwazze. We are being hosted by Justin Dye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Nirup Krishnamurthy, President; and Forrest Hoffmaster, Chief Financial Officer. Following their presentation, management will take questions submitted via the web link found on Schwazze's Investor Relations website and in the earnings press release.



I would also like to remind you that management's prepared remarks and answers to your submitted questions may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include among others, statements regarding federal and state legislation and regulation and Schwazze's future results of operations and