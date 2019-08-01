Aug 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation.
This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to your host today, Mrs. Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome also from my side. The earnings release and Q3 presentation were released at 7:00 a.m. this morning. You can find everything on our website.
Unfortunately, our CEO, Joe Kaeser, cannot participate in the call today due to an important customer meeting in Asia. We have 3 members of the managing board with us on the call. Our CFO, Ralf
Q3 2019 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...