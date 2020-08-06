Q3 2020 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens' 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call.



As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statements on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mrs. Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q3 analyst call.



All documents were released at 7:00 a.m. this morning. As always, you can find everything on our IR homepage.



I'm here this morning together with Joe Kaeser, Roland Busch and Ralf Thomas; and we are here together to review the Q3 results this morning. As always, we will start with