Alex Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Analyst



Great. Great to see the full room. And it's an absolute pleasure to introduce Ralf Thomas, CFO of Siemens, for our next session. Ralf's going to run through a couple of slides and then we'll go through the Q&A. And I'm going to ask all the questions I know you want to ask. But if we get to the end of it, I'm sure we can stick some hands up and do some later at the end.



Ralf, over to you. Your click is here.



Ralf Thomas - Siemens AG - CFO



Thank you, and thank you for having me and giving me an opportunity to talk about Siemens, we believe the leading technology company in the sector that is built around growth markets with highly attractive growth rates in electrification, in automation, in digitalization, and finally, making a huge impact on the new business models of our customers and on sustainability.



We have been starting to spend a huge amount of money in R&D in those fields that I just mentioned around a decade ago, 8% on average per annum of sales, piling up to around EUR5.5