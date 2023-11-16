Q4 2023 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation.



This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Ms. Eva Scherer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Eva Scherer - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q4 conference call. All Q4 documents were released this morning and can be found on our IR website. I'm here today with our President and CEO, Roland Busch; and our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will review the Q4 and full fiscal 2023 results, followed by the outlook for fiscal 2024.



After the presentation, we will have time for Q