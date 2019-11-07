Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host today, Mrs. Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome also from my side. Thank you for being so patient. We just came back from the press conference.
The earnings release in today's presentation were published at 7 a.m. this morning. You can find, as always, everything on our Investor Relations website.
Our President and CEO, Joe Kaeser; as well as our CFO,
Full Year 2019 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...