Feb 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Ladies and gentlemen. The Chairman of the Board of Siemens AG, Jim Hagemann Snabe, will now talk at the introduction of this year's Annual General Meeting.



Jim Hagemann Snabe - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, I hereby open the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Siemens AG, and according to the articles of association, I take the chair of this meeting. I would like to welcome you both on my own behalf, but also on behalf of the managing board and the supervisory board. So welcome to all the shareholders, to the representatives of the shareholder associations and the depository banks of our shareholders. A cordial welcome to all of you. I would also like to welcome the ladies and gentlemen of the press and all those who follow our AGM on the Internet.



I would like to especially welcome the representatives of the family -- of the Siemens family; and my predecessor, Dr. Gerhard Cromme. I would also like to welcome our former supervisory board colleagues, Reinhard