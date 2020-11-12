Full Year 2020 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens' 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mrs. Sabine Reichel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Sabine Reichel - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q4 conference call. All Q4 documents were released at 7:00 a.m. this morning. You can find everything on our Investor Relations website. I'm here together with Joe Kaeser, Roland Busch and Ralf Thomas, to review the Q4 results and outlook for fiscal '21.



With a lot on the agenda, and I would like to hand over immediately