Siemens AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jim Hagemann Snabe - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I hereby call to order the 2021 Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and assume this chairmanship in accordance with the Siemens Articles of Association. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, I'd also like to personally welcome you, dear shareholders and your proxies, the journalists who've joined us online and all others who are following our Annual Shareholders Meeting today over the Internet.



Ladies and gentlemen, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. Major events involving many thousands of participants are still not possible. With the issuance of the so-called COVID-19 Measures Act, the German government has, however, established regulations for holding shareholders meetings in a virtual format. In October 2020, the German Ministry of Justice issued a statutory order extending these regulations until the end of 2021.



With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the