Siemens AG Capital Market Day Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Eva Riesenhuber - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Virtual Capital Market Day on Accelerating High Value Growth. My name is Eva Riesenhuber. I'm the Head of Investor Relations, and I will be your host for today.



So first, let's take a look at the agenda. We're going to start off the day with our CEO and President, Roland Busch, presenting Accelerating High Value Growth strategy. He is followed by our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will go a deep dive into how this translates into accelerated value creation. We finish the first block of sessions with an ESG presentation by our Chief Sustainability Officer, Judith Wiese, who will walk us through our ambitious ESG target framework. We then have time for a live Q&A before we go into a short break.



After the break, we come back with Digital Industries, where CEO, Cedrik Neike; and CFO, Rudy Basson, will present the Digital Enterprise to you. They are accompanied by Tony Hemmelgarn, the CEO of DI Software, for a deep dive into our Software business. As before, we then go into live Q&