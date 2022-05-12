Q2 2022 Siemens AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation.



This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mrs. Eva Riesenhuber, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Eva Riesenhuber - Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q2 conference call. All Q2 documents were released this morning and can be found also on our IR website. I'm here today with our President and CEO, Roland Busch; and our CFO, Ralf Thomas, who will review the Q2 results and fiscal '22 outlook.



After the presentation, we will then have time for Q&A. The call is