Jun 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

David Gerald - Securities Investors Association(Singapore)-Founder - CEO, President & Director



Good evening, shareholders of Sembcorp Marine. Thank you for joining us today at the SIAS-Sembcorp Marine Virtual Dialogue Session. SIAS is organizing this session to allow you to engage in a dialogue with the senior management of Sembcorp Marine, to hear the details and their views of the proposed combination between Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine and to seek answers for your questions.



On the of April 27, 2022, Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Corp jointly announced that they have entered into definitive agreements for the proposed combination. It involves the establishment of a new holding company, the combined entity, which will combine the businesses of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel O&M via separate schemes of arrangement. Sembcorp Marine believes that the proposed combination will create a premier global player with a deep engineering heritage that will offer offshore renewables, new energy and cleaner solutions in the O&M sector.



