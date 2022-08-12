Aug 12, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Khor Boon Goh

Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Director of Group Finance

* Mun Yuen Chua

Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Head of IR & Corporate Communications

* Weng Sun Wong

Sembcorp Marine Ltd - CEO, President & Executive Director



Mun Yuen Chua - Sembcorp Marine Ltd - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to Sembcorp Marine First Half 2022 Results Presentation Webcast. I am Mun Yuen from Semb Marine Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you again for taking time to joining us this Friday morning. Given that we are still in the week of our nation's birthday, I'd like to wish all a Happy National Day.



Before we commence the webcast, may I remind all that some of the statements made on the call today could be forward-looking in nature. A detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the press release.



On the