Aug 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens Energy's 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Energy presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Michael Hagmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Aurelia. Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to the Siemens Energy Q3 Analyst Call. For the record, all Q3 documents were released at 7:00 a.m. on our website. Here with me are Christian Bruch, our President and CEO; as well as Maria Ferraro, our Chief Financial Officer, and they will take you through the Q3 results. The call will
Q3 2021 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...