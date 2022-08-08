Q3 2022 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Julia. Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to our Q3 analyst call. As you know, all documents were released at 7:00 on our website. Here with me are our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our CFO, Maria Ferraro. They will take you through the major events as well as the results of the last quarter, that should take approximately 30 minutes