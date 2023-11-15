Nov 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens Energy presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Michael Hagmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Hagmann - Siemens Energy AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Alice. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our conference call this morning. As always, all the documents were released at 7:00 on our website. I'm here with our President and CEO, Christian Bruch; and our CFO, Maria Ferraro. Christian and Maria will take you through the major developments of the last quarter. This will take close to 45
Q4 2023 Siemens Energy AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...