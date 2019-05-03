May 03, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles. And before commencing, we will refer you to the note on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to the discussion today.



Looking at Q1, our team has delivered an excellent first quarter performance with EBITDA up 25% year-on-year to EUR 424 million, reflecting higher corrugated pricing, demand growth, a relentless focus on cost efficiencies and the benefits of our capital program.



During the quarter, we completed acquisitions in Bulgaria and Serbia, expanding our presence in the Southeastern European market,