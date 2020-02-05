Q4 2019 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Over to you.



Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and I would like to very much thank you for your attendance, both here and on the phone. As is custom, I will draw your attention to Slide 2. And I'm sure if we asked you to repeat this, you'd be able to repeat it verbatim, so I'll take it as read.



Today, I'm really delighted to report a set of results that once again demonstrates the strength of Smurfit Kappa Group's performance against all measures. As we've said before, Smurfit Kappa Group is a transformed, but more importantly, transforming business, which is leading, innovating and consistently delivering. We are living our vision, and this performance represents yet another step towards the realization of that vision. Our returns reflect both the quality of our people and our ever-improving asset base. And this has delivered an EBITDA growth of 7% and margin of 18.2%, with a return on capital of 17%.



During the year, and consistent with our Medium-Term Plan, we