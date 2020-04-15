Apr 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Glenn, and good morning and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm, as usual, joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles. And before commencing, we would refer you to the notes on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to our discussion today. We have brought forward our trading update prior to going ex-dividend to provide clarity to the market. As you are all, too, familiar, we are living in unprecedented times with the impact of COVID-19. As always, our priority is the welfare of our people, their families and the communities in which we operate. Our values of safety, loyalty, integrity and respect have never been more relevant for us as an