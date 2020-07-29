Q2 2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. And good morning, everybody, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on our call by our group CFO, Ken Bowles. Please note that Ken and I are presenting remotely from different locations, something to bear in mind in the unlikely event of any issues. As is custom, I will draw your attention to Slide 2 and the disclaimer and take this as read.



As we said to you in April, our priority is the safety and welfare of our people, their families and the communities in which we operate. Our core values of safety, loyalty, integrity and respect have never been more relevant. Today, we express our pride in the SKG workforce for their part in delivering in the midst of a pandemic.



During the height