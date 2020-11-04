Nov 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



I am joined on the call today by our group CFO, Ken Bowles.



We're very pleased to deliver a strong performance for the 9-month period at the 30th of September with an EBITDA of EUR 1.125 million (sic) [EUR 1,125 million] and an EBITDA margin of 17.8%. Our third quarter EBITDA of EUR 390 million is ahead of our expectations and shows the continued strength and resilience of the group in these challenging times. While you'll often hear me say that success is never a straight line, the objective we