Q4 2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to Smurfit Kappa Group 2020 full year results.



Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to our 2020 full year results presentation, where I'm delighted to be joined by our group CFO, Ken Bowles.



As we've been saying for the last number of years, Smurfit Kappa is a transformed and transforming business. The quality of our asset base; our internal and external focus, particularly on our 65,000 customers; and our integrated business model and geographic spreads have continued to deliver excellent results, consistently delivering for all stakeholders. That quality is reflected by today's performance with a reported