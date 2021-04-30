Apr 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Smurfit Kappa Group 2021 First Quarter Trading Update. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Tony Smurfit. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, and thank you all for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined in the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles.



And before commencing, we will refer you to the note on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to our discussion today. Finally, 2 quick housekeeping notes. Please note that Ken and I are calling in from separate locations. So please bear with us should there be any technical issues. And as we're holding our AGM this morning, we'll be limiting Q&A to 2 questions per person. And also, should you have any detailed modeling questions, please direct them to Garrett or Ciaran in our Investor Relations team.



During these