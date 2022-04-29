Apr 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Kat, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles.



And before commencing, we would refer you to the note on forward-looking statements set out in our trading update, which also applies to our discussion today. Keeping note, as we're holding our AGM this morning, we would appreciate if you could limit your questions to one per person. And any detailed modeling questions can be dealt with offline with the Investor Relations team.



Before commenting on the results, I would like to express my pride and admiration for our people, not only in their