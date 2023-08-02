Aug 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anthony Paul J. Smurfit
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Ken Bowles
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
* Laurent Sellier
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - CEO of The Americas
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Ian Jones
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst
* Charlie Muir-Sands
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Cole Hathorn
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP
* David A. O'Brien
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Building Materials and Paper and Packaging Analyst
* Ephrem Ravi
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst
* Justin Joseph Jordan
Davy, Research Division - Industrials Analyst
* Kevin Christopher Fogarty
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division -
Half Year 2023 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...