Thank you very much, operator, and good morning or good afternoon, depending on your location, and thank you for joining this call at short notice.



I'm delighted to be joined on this call by David Sewell, CEO of WestRock, and he's joining me from Atlanta, and we're sitting here in Dublin. Before we present, I will refer you to the specific disclaimers included at the outset of this presentation.



Today represents a truly defining moment within the global paper and packaging industry. We are incredibly excited to announce this combination to form Smurfit WestRock, a global leader in sustainable packaging and the go-to packaging partner of choice. As at