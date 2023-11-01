Nov 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Smurfit Kappa Group 2023 First 9 Months Trading Update. My name is Alicia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Tony Smurfit to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Anthony Paul J. Smurfit - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, operator, and good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined on the call by our Group CFO, Ken Bowles. Before commencing, we would refer you to the note on forward-looking statements as set out in our trading update. This also applies to our discussion today.



Just to remind you, on September 12, we announced an agreement to form Smurfit WestRock, a global leader in sustainable fiber-based packaging. We said at the time, and we reaffirm now that we believe that the combination represents a unique point in time opportunity to create significant value. We have now had the opportunity to visit a number of their operations and to