Smiths Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

George W. Buckley - Smiths Group plc - Independent Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is George Buckley. I'm delighted to welcome you to the Smith 105th Annual General Meeting.



This year, for the first time, the meeting is being broadcast live, and so I'll also welcome all those people viewing proceedings online.



Unless anyone objects, I'll take the notice of meeting as read and formally propose all the resolutions set out there in, in accordance with the best practice in the company's articles of association. A poll will be taken on each resolution.



For shareholders who are not familiar with the poll process. I'll explain that later, but firstly, some housekeeping items before we get started, please. There's not a fire drill planned this morning, so if you hear the fire alarm, please follow the green signs to the nearest exit. You can see them on the top of the doors over there.



All of you here today, there have been no changes to the Board since the last year, and so we will all retire and stand for reelection today. You may have