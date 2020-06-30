Q2 2020 Smiths Group PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew Reynolds Smith - Smiths Group plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. It's Andy here, and thanks very much for joining us today. I really do hope people have been managing to stay safe and well. I've got John Shipsey, our CFO, in the boardroom in London with me today at a social distance, of course. And we wanted to give you an update on how Smiths has been performing since the half year given the speed of change in these difficult and unprecedented times but also talk about an important business improvement initiative across the group.



I want to start by thanking the amazing people we have in Smiths around the world. Our focus and priority has been to keep our people safe, keep the business running and our customers satisfied and, at the same time, continue to create opportunities and improvements for future growth and better returns. I cannot have asked for more from anyone of our team. The dedication and professionalism of our people has been incredible and has demonstrated the real strength and resilience of our company. So a huge thanks to everyone.

