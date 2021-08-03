Aug 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul A. Keel - Smiths Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For those of you, who I've not yet met, my name is Paul Keel, and I had the honor of joining this great company as CEO in May. I am joined today by our CFO, John Shipsey. We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Smiths Medical for a price of USD 2.3 billion plus an additional $0.2 billion contingent on future performance of Smiths Medical. This delivers on the commitment we made to separate this business and focuses our attention, resources and capital on the many exciting opportunities available to us in Smiths' attractive industrial technology core. Let me walk you through the details of today's announcement, beginning on Slide 3.



We took the decision to separate Medical in order to simplify