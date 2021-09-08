Sep 08, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to ICU Medical, Inc.'s conference call to discuss the acquisition of Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Mills of ICR. Please go ahead, sir.
John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss ICU Medical's commitment to acquire the Smiths Medical division. On the call today representing ICU Medical is Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Voigtlander, Chief Operating Officer.
We wanted to let everyone know that we have a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks. To view the presentation, please go to our Investor page and click on Events Calendar and will be under the ICU Smith acquisition event. We will be referring to this presentation throughout our prepared remarks, so please go to our Investor [page] right now.
Before we start
